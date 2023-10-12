Illinois Treasurer announces additional investment in Israel

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KMOV) - Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs has announced an additional $10 million investment in Israel in response to last weekend’s attack.

“We are committed to investing in Israel Bonds,” Frerichs said. “Israel Bonds continue to prove to be a reliable, strong investment with good returns for our portfolio.”

Frerichs’ office has invested a total of $70 million in Israel bonds since 2015, diversifying the state’s portfolio. The office said Israel bonds have never defaulted in more than 70 years as an investment.

