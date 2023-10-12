Surprise Squad
Florida man charged with assaulting Washington University police officer

Police cruisers at a crime scene.
Police cruisers at a crime scene.(WTVG)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Florida man was charged Thursday after allegedly assaulting and threatening to kill a Washington University Police Officer.

St. Louis County prosecutors said in a news release 50-year-old Darrin Cooley, who shows an address in Jacksonville, Fla., faces one misdemeanor count of fourth-degree assault in the incident. Following his arrest, he was detained at the St. Louis County Justice center and the court set bond at $20,000.

According to the news release, a student contacted officers on Oct. 5 to report someone was trying to steal a bicycle. Police spotted a person matching the witness’s description, later identified as Cooley, told him he was trespassing, and he needed to leave.

Cooley refused to leave or provide identification, according to the release. Following his arrest on suspicion of trespassing, he allegedly tried to push past officer and a struggle ensued.

Washington University Police then arrested Cooley again. While transporting him to jail, he allegedly threatened he would kill the arresting officer next time he saw him.

