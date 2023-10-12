Surprise Squad
First Alert Weather Day Issued for Friday: Severe Storms Possible

By Matt Chambers
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Warm & Breezy Today, High Near 80
  • First Alert Weather Day Friday: Rain & Storms Likely, Some Could Be Strong to Severe
  • Much Cooler This Weekend, Windy at Times

Today: Warm, breezy, and dry for your Thursday. Expect plenty of sunshine with afternoon winds out of the south at 10-20 MPH, gusting to 25 MPH.

Severe Thunderstorms Possible Friday
Severe Thunderstorms Possible Friday(KMOV)

Friday: Showers and storms possible in the morning and early afternoon. We then catch a brief dry break, before a cold front passes through quickly in the late afternoon and evening, bringing another chance of rain and storms. Severe weather is possible, but this appears to be a low-end threat (level 1 on a scale of 1 to 5). Damaging wind would be the primary threat with any strong storms that do develop.

This Weekend: Sweater Weather! Much cooler weather is expected all weekend with highs from the upper 50s to low 60s.
Clouds dominate on Saturday, and it will be windy too with gusts to 30-35 MPH. This is quite a change from highs near 80 today! A stray shower is possible Saturday, but the chance is low. Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy and cool (again).

