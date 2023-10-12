Families come together at DEA Family Summit on Fentanyl to advocate for better future

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- Jill O’Toole talked about how her son’s life aspirations were cut short during the DEA Family Summit on Fentanyl Thursday morning. She and others in attendance brought pictures of loved ones who have been taken by the drug.

O’Toole’s son, Nick O’Toole, died of a fentanyl overdose in 2020. He always made people laugh and had a big heart. He really wanted to be a dad someday.

“He loved kids so much,” Jill O’Toole said. “Him with his nieces, he would have made the best father.”

Nick was 21 when he took a fatal dose of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid 50 times stronger than heroin. He started using pills as an early teenager and dealt with anxiety and depression. Jill O’Toole said she believes that had to do with much of his struggles.

The struggles affected the whole family. Nick, who loved BMX and skateboarding, was the middle child of three siblings.

“The last eight years of his life was all about saving him,” Jill O’Toole said. “We were just trying to keep him alive. It tore us all up.”

She wasn’t alone Thursday. Other family members of people who have died of an overdose attended the second DEA Family Summit on Fentanyl in Missouri. The event at St. Louis Community College - Florissant Valley was aimed at empowering family members.

“This is an opportunity for families to come who have experienced the loss of a loved one from drug poisoning to come together and empower each other,” Michael Davis, special agent in charge of the DEA St. Louis Division, said.

Jill O’Toole, who is known as the “Narcan mom” in her neighborhood, has not been silent about her son’s death. She gives out Narcan and helps refer people into treatment. She volunteers her time at the MoNetwork Outreach Center and has educated herself on the overdose crisis, which claimed 2,821 lives in Missouri in 2022. The death toll has been steadily rising for years.

“That’s probably one of the biggest things about my son’s story is kids in my neighborhood know me as the Narcan mom,” she said. “They know they can come to me 24/7 when they need Narcan no questions asked...I believe the more we speak out about it, the better chances we have for people reaching out.”

Nick’s first overdose happened in 2018. Police arrived on scene and administered four doses of Narcan. He was given two more doses on the way to the hospital when he stopped breathing. Although fentanyl ended up taking his life 16 months later, that time allowed for more memories and experiences with her son.

It’s why she said she thinks everyone should carry Narcan. She once administered the drug herself when someone she knew called about an overdose.

“Dead people can’t recover,” she said. “Narcan gives them the chance to stay alive until they’re ready to find recovery.”

Pamela Paul attended the summit as someone who also knows the pain of overdose loss on a personal level. Her son, brother, a cousin, and a nephew all died of an overdose.

“I advocate every day to see that things are changed as it pertains to people who use drugs,” she said.

Her words speak loud. Her actions speak even louder.

Paul, or Pastor Pam as she is known at the Faith, Hope and Love Worship Center, goes to places substance users frequent to engage with them. She intentionally approaches people who are often passed by and disregarded.

“I acknowledge them as a human being and let them know that I see you, you’re real,” she said. “And then I start talking to them and letting them know that they’re important. I share some of my story with them and I start talking about the tools and the different things that are available to help them and try to assess it as much as you can in that first engagement.”

Advocacy from family members like Jill O’Toole and Pastor Pam is part of the broader effort to combat fentanyl deaths locally, which Davis, the DEA agent, said can’t be achieved solely by enforcing the laws around illicit fentanyl.

“We’re doing our enforcement activities, but as we know, enforcement alone can’t completely stop this,” Davis said. “We have to get out there and educate the public.”

The local DEA division has already broken its annual fentanyl seizure records in 2023. It’s the third year in a row a record number has been seized. As the illicit fentanyl supply continues to pour into the U.S. through the southern border, Davis said he is focused on what’s happening here at home and not in Washington.

“We know it’s coming across our southern border,” he said. “As the head of DEA in St. Louis, we’re just gonna do our job to try and protect the citizens in St. Louis and the metropolitan area.”

Jill O’Toole is left with the reality of her son’s aspirations not being fulfilled. It’s things like getting married, having a child, or buying a house that she won’t get to see Nick accomplish.

She recently held a celebration of life for one of Nick’s friends who died of the same fate as Nick. It warmed her heart to see some of Nick’s other friends at the celebration who were doing well in life but also reminded her of what he will never have.

Nick’s friends are still a part of Jill O’Toole’s life. Without them, she said, she would be lost.

“I can’t do anymore for Nick but if I can help some other kids it’s all worth it to me,” she said.

