Cyber attackers attempting to extort Metro Transit

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Metro Transit officials confirmed with First Alert 4 Thursday that cyber attackers attempted to extort the transportation company in the cyberattacks that occurred last week.

The cyberattacks disrupted Metro’s Call-A-Ride service and customers could only use cash as Metro payment kiosks.

Metro Transit sent the following statement to First Alert 4:

“On October 2, Bi-State Development began experiencing technical difficulties, resulting in a disruption of certain computer systems. It was quickly determined that this disruption was the result of a ransomware attack and immediately initiated our response protocols, took our computer systems offline and launched an investigation. Third-party specialists are working with us to investigate the source of this disruption and confirm its impact on our systems and to restore full functionality to our systems as soon as possible. Our team has worked tirelessly to restore our network systems and minimize any disruption to services. We are pleased to report currently that we are providing normal transit operations. Additionally, we have confirmed the integrity of our financial systems and payroll.

“The investigation is ongoing as to whether any sensitive personal data may have been impacted and we will communicate to any potentially affected individuals as required. As a precaution, we have already communicated with our current employees and have offered them free credit monitoring services. We sincerely appreciate the public’s patience and understanding during this challenging time and apologize for any inconvenience as we continue these restoration efforts.” Sadly, malicious foreign actors are now an active threat in today’s cyber environment. This threat is an attempt to extort the public’s money by targeting our fundamental public infrastructure. This event should not be taken lightly, we will make every attempt to fight this adversary and defend the public interest. While we are disappointed by the consequences of this event, we kindly ask for the public’s understanding.”

Hospital Sisters Health System, the entire Southern Illinois University system, Medicaid recipients, the University of Missouri and the St. Louis County government also dealt with similar cyber concerns.

“From the best of my knowledge, I think it’s everywhere,” said Ning Zhang, cybersecurity professor for Washington University in St. Louis. “We’re seeing it increasing just because I think our society is depending on computers more and more. Generally, the way it works is, there are existing vulnerabilities.”

Zhang said to prevent attacks, places should keep cybersecurity systems updated and teach employees do not click on suspicious links. Once an attack happens, Zhang said it’s important to notify individuals if their private data has been discovered while experts repair the system.

