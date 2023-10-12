Coyle named full-time public safety director after holding interim position

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Charles Coyle was named the public safety director for the city of St. Louis Thursday after holding the interim position since January.

Coyle became the interim director after Dr. Dan Isom stepped down from the position. The city announced a nationwide search to replace Isom but ultimately chose Coyle to lead the department.

Coyle served the St. Louis Fire Department for 45 years before becoming public safety director. He has served as deputy fire chief and fire marshal.

Coyle stepped into the position with a shortage of 911 dispatchers in the city and a heightened focus on the shortcomings of the region’s 911 system.

A storm in June caused delays in 911 response times, and a woman’s death prompted questions about the current 911 system. After a tree fell on her car, witnesses reported making several calls to 911 before getting through for help.

The city added nearly three dozen 911 dispatchers in September. Residency requirements were removed for city government workers, and the starting pay for dispatchers increased to around $47,000 a year.

