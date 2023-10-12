Belleville Christian School cancels in-person classes, sends teachers home

Belleville, Ill. -- Teachers at a small Christian school packed up their classrooms Wednesday after being told their classes were over for the semester.

Wanda Collazo, who teaches middle and high school courses, said her principal called her this week to tell her that the school was closing and asked her to pass the news along to families.

“One day, we’re in the classroom; the next day, we’re not,” she said.

Belleville Christian School is owned by the Korea International Christian School, run by Rev. John Yu. According to the school’s website, it is accredited through COGNIA and the Association of Christian Schools International. The site also states that it teaches children “A powerful Christian curriculum to help students connect biblical teachings with real-life situations.”

Yu told First Alert 4 that the school would still operate its daycare and kindergarten services and would still offer classes to junior and high school students online.

He said the school had been struggling with enrollment, with fewer than a dozen students left in middle and high school.

Yu, who is based in Korea, also said that Belleville Christian School was his first attempt at creating an academy in the United States.

“I’m very sorry about it,” he said. “The problem is we are just beginning; that is why we have just a few students. That’s one of the problems. That is why when we have a few students, we change our curriculum like that.”

Collazo said some students had still come to class that day, not knowing what was happening. She said she had spoken to several families worried about where to send their kids. She also said she was concerned for her students who may not fit into a public school.

“How in America do you have kids with nowhere to go?” she said.

