21st Annual Mary Meachum Freedom Crossing celebration to be held this weekend

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An event honoring hip hop and black history is celebrating once again this weekend.

The Mary Meachum Freedom Crossing will celebrate its 21st appearance in St. Louis on Saturday, featuring great music, soul food, and the opportunity to learn about black history. There will be historical reenactors, telling the untold stories of St. Louisans like Frankie Baker, the inspiration for the popular song ‘Frankie and Jonnie.’

“Doing the play was important because it talks about the history of St. Louis because it was a true black story, and because I felt excited to see the spot where slaves crossed,” Reenactor Teryl Riggins said. “For me, it was huge.”

The event, which is free and open to the public, runs Saturday, October 14, from noon until 4:30 p.m.

