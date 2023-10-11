Webster Groves shooting needs further investigation; no charges filed against initial suspect

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Webster Groves Police Department is continuing its investigation into a shooting last week that left a woman injured.

On Monday, Oct. 2, officers responded to a home near Tuxedo Blvd and Glen Rd around 9:30 p.m. Investigators reported a woman was shot while in bed from the bullets that came from outside the home.

After leaving the hospital, the woman told First Alert 4 a bullet was still in her arm.

Webster Groves PD arrested a suspect the next day, Oct. 3, around 1:30 p.m. in Richmond Heights, but after 24 hours, a warrant wasn’t issued, and the authorities had to release the individual. According to Webster Groves police, the person had a firearm and several hundred rounds of ammo in his possession.

Webster Groves Police Chief Dale Curtis told First Alert 4 the case is under advisement. This means investigators need to gather more evidence before deciding whether to press charges or not.

“If we have the evidence to prosecute someone and we believe that we have the right person, we’re going to issue the charges,” said St. Louis Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell. “There are some cases where we don’t believe we have enough evidence. We’re not ready to say yes or no on whether we think the individual is the person we should be charged, so we can take it under advisement, and that gives us the opportunity to essentially get the information that we need.”

“That’s terrifying,” Webster Groves resident Carolina Oppy told First Alert 4.

The shooting happened less than a mile from Avery Elementary School, where Oppy has kids enrolled.

“I found out a pickup,” Oppy said. “Kids are outside at recess or walking to the nearby playground. It’s on the police to tell our administrators that there’s still a gunman on the loose less than a quarter mile from the elementary school. “I’m not sure how the police are determining that everybody is safe.”

In an email to First Alert 4, Chief Curtis said:

“A reasonable threat assessment indicated the suspect was no longer in the area and not a danger to any school staff or students. He was arrested at 1:30 p.m. the following day in Richmond Heights.”

The Webster Groves School District sent First Aler 4 the following statement.

“The safety and security of our students, families and staff is our top priority and we can assure you that the Webster Groves School District is committed to working closely with local authorities to ensure their safety.”

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.