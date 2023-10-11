Video shows car sought after stray bullet hit side of St. Louis County school

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Police in St. Louis County are searching for a car after a stray bullet hit a school Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, officers from the Affton Southwest Precinct were called to the 8300 block of Kammerer Avenue around 1:10 p.m. after shots were fired. When officers arrived on the scene, they found several shell casings. Witnesses said the shots were fired from a white car.

Bayless Elementary was struck by a stray bullet. The bullet was found deep inside an unused air conditioning unit in room 220. The school was not in session at the time and no students or staff were in danger, according to the school district. Police told the school it is not believed they were targeted.

A car parked in the area was also hit by a bullet.

St. Louis County police released surveillance video showing the white car believed to belong to the suspect.

