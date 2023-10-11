St. Louis region to see partial solar eclipse
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A partial solar eclipse will occur this Saturday in the St. Louis area.
Unfortunately, First Alert 4 Meteorologist Steve Templeton is expecting clouds to be an issue and likely obscuring the view.
Even with a partial solar eclipse, special glasses need to be worn to view it.
The partial eclipse will start at 10:32 a.m., the max eclipse will occur at 11:57 a.m., and it will end at 1:26 p.m.
