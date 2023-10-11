St. Louis Metro residents share stories of loved ones in Israel

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The violence from the terror attacks in Israel is still reverberating in the U.S.

Twenty-two Americans have been killed and others are still missing.

Yarden Avnor has spent most of her life living between Israel and the U.S.

“These are stories I’m going to be telling my grandchildren one day unfortunately,” Avnor said. “Just as my grandparents have told me stories of Auschwitz.”

Avnor has been living in Tel Aviv for years but came to St. Louis last week for a work conference.

Avnor said she woke up the morning after the attack at the musical festival to hundreds of messages from loved ones.

Among some of the people kidnapped are Avnor’s friends.

“There’s been videos of their faces kind of shaded and you just see blood everywhere,” Avnor said. “Just all over their legs. I’ve had to stop watching the videos. I’ve had to stop but I also just can’t because if I don’t see them, I know the world will never believe this even happened.”

Avnor said her flight back to Israel was canceled but she wants to be with her loved ones.

“Everyone in Israel knows someone who has been murdered, knows someone that’s been kidnapped, knows someone that has been raped,” Avnor said.

Avnor served in the IDF years ago and now nearly everyone she knows has been called up to the reserves, including her fiancé.

“It’s more than terrifying,” Avnor said. “He goes in and does night shifts. He’s up all night and in the meantime, he’s just waiting for his brother, who is on the other border of Israel, to say he’s okay, while his parents are home just praying to God.”

Robin Brody’s 24-year-old daughter, Morgan, is in Israel for an internship.

“She texted me on WhatsApp and said, ‘oh my God, I think we just went to war,’” Brody said.

Morgan is safe in Tel Aviv, sheltering whenever alarms go off.

“There was a rocket that was intercepted by the iron dome but it was a block from her so she said the sound is incredibly loud,” Brody said. “I can’t even imagine. They’re only 80 kilometers from the Gaza strip, so they can definitely hear what’s going on.”

Avnor is sending supplies back to Israel and raising money to send back until she is able to return in person.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.