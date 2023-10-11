St. Louis Co. police increase security at local synagogues in wake of Israel attacks

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - As the the war between Israel and Hamas continues, metro law enforcement agencies are increasing security at area religious establishments.

“I’m not sure that there are really any words or actions that can truly bring comfort. We are mourning, grieving, and we are filled with so much profound loss,” says Rabbi James Bennett of Congregation Shaare Emeth.

The tragedy overseas has brought extra layers of protection to local congregations.

St. Louis County Police have upped security at synagogues and mosques until further notice.

“I urge people not to stay away because that gives people who bring terror, terrorists, people who hate and people who want to destroy, it brings them success,” says Rabbi Bennett.

“Every synagogue is locked. You can’t just walk into a synagogue,” Rabbi Karen Bogard of Central Reform Congregation says.

Bogard and her husband are rabbis at the synagogue and used to live in Israel. The couple is still waiting to hear back from their family overseas.

“It’s awful. Not a lot of sleep. A lot of trying to hunt people down, find people and connect people, " Rabbi Bogard says.

The United Hebrew Congregation has had Chesterfield Police officers stop by following the devastation in the Middle East.

“Regardless of someone’s faith or someone’s religion, that fact human beings could do that to other human beings full stop it is inhumane, " says Rabbi Brigitte Rosenburg of United Hebrew Congregation

The impact is being felt by local worshippers who can’t get to their loved ones.

“There’s four new 18-year-olds who just arrived six weeks ago from Israel that are probably very worried about their families,” says Rabbi Bogard.

“I spoke with a colleague in Israel yesterday, and just to hear her voice for me it was helpful,” Rabbi Rosenburg says. “It was this big hug we were able to share over the phone and recognizing that we felt such concern and love for each other.”

An Israel Solidarity Gathering is expected to take place on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.