St. Clair High School teacher suspended after OnlyFans page discovered has resigned, district says

FRANKLIN COUNTY (KMOV) -- A St. Clair High School teacher whose OnlyFans page was reported to district officials has resigned from her position, the district confirmed to First Alert 4.

Someone notified the district that the teacher, Brianna Coppage, had a page on the website. She was subsequently placed on leave pending a district investigation.

The St. Clair R-XIII School District said in a statement that Coppage voluntarily resigned. The resignation was accepted by the school board.

“It was kind of always like this cloud hanging over my head, like I never knew when I would be discovered,” Coppage said in an interview with the Associated Press after being put on leave.

The district said in the statement that it was “notified of the social media posts by an individual who was not affiliated with the district and who was not from St. Clair. District officials did not discover the website.”

The St. Clair R-XIII School District’s entire statement reads:

“This statement will respond to inquiries received by the St. Clair R-XIII School District regarding a recent personnel situation. First, we wish to confirm that the employee has submitted an unsolicited, voluntary resignation, and has decided to move forward in a different direction. The resignation was accepted by the Board, and the district will obtain a qualified replacement. The educational process for our students will continue without interruption. We also want to take this opportunity to clarify some misconceptions that were previously shared in the community and on social media. The district was notified of the social media posts by an individual who was not affiliated with the district and who was not from St. Clair. District officials did not discover the website. The district immediately retained legal counsel for assistance, due to the sensitivity of the matter and to protect the integrity of the investigation. The district was advised to, and did, take all possible steps to ensure confidentiality. Nevertheless, the situation became known to the media through third parties and was discussed in the community and elsewhere. We were deeply disappointed that this negative attention was brought to our community, but we were also limited in how we could respond. Finally, our school district remains “Committed to Excellence.” It is this individual and collective commitment, now and over time, that makes the St. Clair R-XIII School District the unique, welcoming, and successful place to learn and work that it is today. We sincerely appreciate the patience and support of the community as we worked through and resolved the recent situation. Now, we look forward to working with all students, staff, parents, patrons, and other members of the school community to provide the best education possible during the remainder of 2023-2024 school year.”

St. Clair sits off of I-44 in Franklin County, about 55 miles west of St. Louis,

