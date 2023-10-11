Surprise Squad
SLPS students’ low academic performance upsets parents, disrupts Tuesday’s SLPS board meeting

Tuesday night’s St. Louis Public School Board meeting was disrupted by frustrated parents and activists.
By Justin Andrews
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Tuesday night’s St. Louis Public School Board meeting was disrupted by frustrated parents and activists.

Emotions hit a boiling point after the board allowed 30 minutes total for public comment and wouldn’t let individuals speak who commented in previous board meetings.

“You walked in here 20 minutes late, and you had an attitude,” said one outraged parent to a board member.

The school board meeting was so out of control the board couldn’t even get to the business side of things.

“You should be willing to listen to every parent and grandparent in here,” yelled another speaker.

Chester Asher, an educator and activist, wasn’t allowed to speak at Tuesday’s meeting. He’s the founder of Coalition with STL Kids.

He’s among many others pushing for a turning point, calling for SLPS leaders to do something about low proficiency in math and reading. An issue the district has dealt with for many years.

“We’re not asking for the schools to do something unheard of; we’re asking schools to school,” said Asher.

According to the latest data from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, 67% of students enrolled in SLPS are performing below basic in math, and 45% are performing below basic in English language arts.

“It’s utterly ridiculous,” said Asher. “[They] are really doing a horrible and criminal job when it comes to our children, and we need to hold them accountable.”

First Alert 4 looked at data for other districts in the St. Louis Metro.

55.7% of Ferguson-Florissant students are performing below basic in math, and 39.7% are below basic in English language arts. Rockwood’s numbers look better than SLPS’s and Ferguson-Florissant’s, with Only 14.4% of students in the Rockwood School District below basic in math and 8.6% below basic in English language arts.

Asher says several factors play into low performance in SLPS, including poverty, trauma and lack of resources in predominantly minority districts.

“Yes, poverty has an effect, but what is the school’s responsibility.,” said Asher. “The school should not be allowed to just blame parents, blame the environment, blame the home life and not take any responsibility in teaching reading.

Parents are outraged, wanting to hear clear, detailed plans on how the district plans to help students succeed.

