Scattered Showers & Storms This Morning
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:
- Be Prepared for Rain & Storms During Morning Rush
- Dry & Warmer This Afternoon
- Rain Likely Friday as Cold Front Arrives, MUCH Cooler This Weekend
This Morning: Scattered showers and thunderstorms have developed north of an approaching warm front, Be ready for hit-and-miss rain during your morning drive.
This Afternoon: Dry, partly cloudy, and warmer with highs from the mid 70s to near 80.
What’s Next: Thursday’s forecast is dry, warm, and breezy. But things change abruptly Friday as a sharp cold marches across our area, bringing another chance of rain and storms along with gusty winds. Behind that front, the weekend looks MUCH cooler and breezy! Be ready a few isolated showers Saturday.
