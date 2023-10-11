Scattered Showers & Storms This Morning

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Be Prepared for Rain & Storms During Morning Rush

Dry & Warmer This Afternoon

Rain Likely Friday as Cold Front Arrives, MUCH Cooler This Weekend

This Morning: Scattered showers and thunderstorms have developed north of an approaching warm front, Be ready for hit-and-miss rain during your morning drive.

This Afternoon: Dry, partly cloudy, and warmer with highs from the mid 70s to near 80.

What’s Next: Thursday’s forecast is dry, warm, and breezy. But things change abruptly Friday as a sharp cold marches across our area, bringing another chance of rain and storms along with gusty winds. Behind that front, the weekend looks MUCH cooler and breezy! Be ready a few isolated showers Saturday.

