Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

PD: Man shot at youth football practice in Sherman Park after argument

File image
File image(Erik Drost / CC BY 2.0)
By Matt Woods
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A 30-year-old man was shot multiple times during a youth football practice in Sherman Park Tuesday, police said.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the shooting at the park, which sits off of Kingshighway in the Kingsway West neighborhood, around 7 p.m. The man was found in the northwest area of the park with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, put in surgery and listed in critical, stable condition.

Police said two men got into an argument when one shot the other. The suspect, a 43-year-old man, later turned himself in at the North Patrol Division Station. First Alert 4 asked police if possible charges will be referred to prosecutors.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aerial view of Chaumette Vineyards & Winery
Missouri winery on the market for $7.3 million
Police on scene of a shooting on I-44 at Bowles Tuesday.
Man shot during road rage incident on I-44 in St. Louis Co.
America's Mary Lou Retton holds up her arms during her routine on the Balance Beam during the...
Former US gymnast Mary Lou Retton in ICU with ‘rare form of pneumonia,’ daughter says
Deborah and Shlomi Matias were killed by Hamas militants over the weekend.
Missouri mother who shielded son from gunmen among Americans killed in Israel
St. Louis named least safest city in America by WalletHub

Latest News

The 50-acre property in unincorporated Warren County is for sale for $999,900.
50-acre Missouri property eyed by billionaire developer to transform into winery listed for sale
Suspect charged
Man charged with attacking senior citizen who has dementia
The 50-acre property in unincorporated Warren County is for sale for $999,900.
PHOTOS: 50-acre property with historic buildings for sale for nearly $1 million
Police investigate after a man was shot and killed in the Dutchtown neighborhood in St. Louis...
Man shot, killed in Dutchtown