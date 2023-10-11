PD: Man shot at youth football practice in Sherman Park after argument

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A 30-year-old man was shot multiple times during a youth football practice in Sherman Park Tuesday, police said.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the shooting at the park, which sits off of Kingshighway in the Kingsway West neighborhood, around 7 p.m. The man was found in the northwest area of the park with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, put in surgery and listed in critical, stable condition.

Police said two men got into an argument when one shot the other. The suspect, a 43-year-old man, later turned himself in at the North Patrol Division Station. First Alert 4 asked police if possible charges will be referred to prosecutors.

