Man shot, killed in Dutchtown

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed Tuesday in the Dutchtown neighborhood in south St. Louis.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police said they were called to the scene of a shooting at the 3400 block of Osage. At the scene, police found a man in the alley with a gunshot wound to the head.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Homicide detectives have been called in to investigate.

