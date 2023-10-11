Man shot, killed in Dutchtown
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed Tuesday in the Dutchtown neighborhood in south St. Louis.
St. Louis Metropolitan Police said they were called to the scene of a shooting at the 3400 block of Osage. At the scene, police found a man in the alley with a gunshot wound to the head.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Homicide detectives have been called in to investigate.
