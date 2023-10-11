Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Man charged with firing shots into grocery in Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood

Police lights generic
Police lights generic
By Pat Pratt
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis man is being held without the possibility of bail after allegedly firing multiple shots into an ALDI grocery store in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood.

St. Louis Circuit attorneys on Monday charged 57-year-old Tyrone Delancey Barnett with unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use of a firearm and resisting arrest in the incident Sunday in the 3600 block of Natural Bridge Road.

According to charging documents, a St. Louis police officer was patrolling nearby when he heard gunshots originating from near the store. When officers arrived at the parking lot, several witnesses told them an argument erupted between two people.

Police learned one of the people involved in the argument went into the store and the other, later identified as Barnett, fired multiple shots from his vehicle into the building, according to charging documents.

Barnett allegedly fled the scene and officers located him a short time later and took him into custody. Police said they found a found a firearm in his possession, which he was barred from having due to a prior felony conviction.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aerial view of Chaumette Vineyards & Winery
Missouri winery on the market for $7.3 million
Police on scene of a shooting on I-44 at Bowles Tuesday.
Man shot during road rage incident on I-44 in St. Louis Co.
America's Mary Lou Retton holds up her arms during her routine on the Balance Beam during the...
Former US gymnast Mary Lou Retton in ICU with ‘rare form of pneumonia,’ daughter says
Deborah and Shlomi Matias were killed by Hamas militants over the weekend.
Missouri mother who shielded son from gunmen among Americans killed in Israel
St. Louis named least safest city in America by WalletHub

Latest News

Scattered Showers & Storms This Morning
Scattered Showers & Storms This Morning
O’Fallon, Mo., police officer saves teen suffering mental health crisis on I-70 overpass
O’Fallon, Mo., police officer saves teen suffering mental health crisis on I-70 overpass
1 person dead after overnight crash near Enterprise Center
1 person dead after overnight crash near Enterprise Center
SLPS students’ low academic performance upsets parents, disrupts Tuesday’s SLPS board meeting
SLPS students’ low academic performance upsets parents, disrupts Tuesday’s SLPS board meeting