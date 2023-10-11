Man charged with firing shots into grocery in Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis man is being held without the possibility of bail after allegedly firing multiple shots into an ALDI grocery store in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood.

St. Louis Circuit attorneys on Monday charged 57-year-old Tyrone Delancey Barnett with unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use of a firearm and resisting arrest in the incident Sunday in the 3600 block of Natural Bridge Road.

According to charging documents, a St. Louis police officer was patrolling nearby when he heard gunshots originating from near the store. When officers arrived at the parking lot, several witnesses told them an argument erupted between two people.

Police learned one of the people involved in the argument went into the store and the other, later identified as Barnett, fired multiple shots from his vehicle into the building, according to charging documents.

Barnett allegedly fled the scene and officers located him a short time later and took him into custody. Police said they found a found a firearm in his possession, which he was barred from having due to a prior felony conviction.

