Man charged with attacking senior citizen who has dementia

Suspect charged
Suspect charged(KTTC)
By Pat Pratt
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis Circuit attorneys have charged a man with first-degree assault and burglary after he allegedly attacked a 74-year-old woman who has dementia inside her home.

Maurice Antonio Randolph, 66, of St. Louis, is being held in the St. Louis City Justice Center without the possibility of bond, court records show.  An initial court appearance has not yet been scheduled.

According to charging documents, two witnesses arrived Sunday at the victim’s residence in the 3000 block of North 23rd Street to drop off groceries when they discovered Randolph cursing and assaulting the victim. One of the witnesses intervened to stop the attack and was able to subdue the suspect.

Police arrived shortly thereafter and found the victim needed serious medical attention. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

A security officer at the victim’s building told police Randolph was at the building the night before and was told to leave. The security officer said he believed the suspect was “casing” the building, according to charging documents.

Police said in charging documents Randolph has a history of burglary and stealing.

