‘It’s making a difference’ St. Louis County budget proposal eliminates gun detection technology, some in North County are fighting to keep it

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A technology billed as a crime-fighting tool when St. Louis County first adopted it could be on the chopping block as the county faces a budget shortfall.

The budget proposal from St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page that was made public this month includes cutting the ShotSpotter program, which costs the county $718,000 a year.

But some residents and at least one county council member said the technology that detects gunshots to precise locations, should stay.

“It is helping us in our community and that in of itself is worth any amount of money that it takes,” said Tammy Tuggle, President of the Glasgow Village Neighborhood Association.

Tuggle said since ShotSpotter came to her area, the neighborhood has noticed.

“I don’t know exactly how many crimes have been solved, but I do know when ShotSpotters go up, the police show up,” said Tuggle.

St. Louis County has had ShotSpotter in select areas since mid-2017 and is billed as a vital tool to fight crime.

The county doesn’t say where they’re located, but the technology can pinpoint gunshot locations very accurately.

However, the recent budget from Executive Page rescinds the annual funding.

Shalonda Webb, Chair of the St. Louis County Council, said the county needs to embrace more technologies, not get rid of existing tech.

“To see that we won’t leverage that, that we won’t use technology to benefit us, I don’t believe it’s a step in the right direction,” said Webb.

Councilwoman Webb is adamant that it has helped bring down gun violence in North County, alerting police of gun violence faster and possibly helping them locate victims.

“In our communities, it’s making a difference,” said Webb. “One life saved is always worth it.”

So we asked Dennis Mares, Director of the Center for Crime Science and Violence Prevention at Southern Illinois Edwardsville, who has written academic papers on ShotSpotter’s effectiveness in multiple cities, including St. Louis City.

“If you use it well, the benefits outweigh the costs.,” said Mares.

Mares studied St Louis as well as Cincinnati and Winston-Salem, North Carolina, comparing neighborhoods that do and do not have ShotSpotter in the same city.

What he found was it had no effect on gun violence in St. Louis, but in Cincinnati and Winston-Salem, it brought down gun violence by 40%.

He said the differences in results are due to how much police prioritize, investigate and follow up on ShotSpotter calls.

“You have to invest in proper investigation, proper response, and if you’re not doing that, then it’s not worth the time,” said Mares.

Mares also said there was a reduction in 911 calls after cities adopted ShotSpotter, and while it’s unclear whether it saved lives, there is evidence to show victims got to the hospital quicker when it was in use.

First Alert 4 reached out to Dr. Page’s office to ask why it’s on the initial chopping block, but we never got an answer.

Webb said she was told by Page’s office that police don’t need it, contradicting what she said she’s been told by officers.

She said she knows county officials have to make difficult cuts, but she’s going to fight for ShotSpotter not to be among them.

“Public safety. Life and death. I don’t believe that would be the best choice for us,” said Webb.

Mares also said more and more cities are beginning to use ShotSpotter or similar technology from other companies. But in cities like Chicago, some have argued to get rid of it.

Currently, the technology sits in limbo, but a decision must be made by December.

