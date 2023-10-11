Hazelwood man facing murder charges in 2 homicides, one day apart

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A Hazelwood man is now charged with murder in two fatal shootings, which happened one day apart on Sept. 28 and Sept. 29.

St. Louis County court records show 21-year-old Max Jones now faces two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action in two separate cases. In those cases, Jones is accused of the shooting death of Earl Jones on Sept. 28 and the shooting death of Emmett Austin the following day.

According to charging documents filed in the death of Earl Jones, St. Louis County Police responded at 7:30 a.m. Sept. 28 to a call activated by an area ShotSpotter at the intersection of Winkler Drive and Kappel Drive. Officers found Jones there with a gunshot wound to the head and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

In that case, a witness saw a man walking away from the scene with a “unique bag.” When police reviewed surveillance video from a nearby store minutes before the shooting, they saw the same person, later identified as Jones, with the unique bag.

The following day, on Sept. 29, at around 10 p.m. Ferguson Police were called to a reported shooting 1600 block of Northwinds Drive. There, they found Austin deceased with a gunshot wound to the head.

Ferguson officers searched the area near the crime scene and located Max Jones, who matched an earlier description. When offices located him, he was allegedly trying to conceal a firearm on the ground, according to charging documents.

St. Louis Crime Lab technicians matched ballistics for the firearm to both homicides and charges in the death of Earl Jones were filed Tuesday. The firearm was purchased by Max Jones, according to court documents.

Surveillance video also showed Max Jones carrying the unique bag at a store nearby minutes before Earl Jones was killed. St. Louis County Police said in charging documents Max Jones identified himself in that video and made other incriminating statements during questioning.

Max Jones is currently in custody at the St. Louis County Justice Center. The court has set the combined bond in the two cases at $350,000 cash only. A preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 8 before Associate Circuit Judge Natalie Warner.

