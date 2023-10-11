Surprise Squad
Dry & Warmer This Afternoon

By Matt Chambers
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Morning Rain & Storms Have Moved Out
  • Dry & Warmer This Afternoon
  • Rain Likely Friday as Cold Front Arrives, MUCH Cooler This Weekend

This Afternoon: Dry, partly cloudy, and warmer with highs from the mid 70s to near 80.

What’s Next: Thursday’s forecast is dry, warm, and breezy. But things change abruptly Friday as a sharp cold front marches across our area, bringing another chance of rain and storms along with gusty winds. Stay tuned - we may need to issue a First Alert Weather Day for Friday due to the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms. As of now, the intensity of the storms is still a bit uncertain. Behind that front, the weekend looks MUCH cooler and breezy! Be ready a few isolated showers Saturday.

Scattered Showers & Storms This Morning
