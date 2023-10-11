Big Changes Ahead: From 80s to 50s With Rain In Between

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

Another warm day near 80 Thursday

Rain & Storms Likely Friday, Windy & Small hail possible

Much cooler this weekend, highs in the 50s & windy

Tonight & Thursday: Dry and mild this evening but temperatures are well above seasonal norms. And this continues Thursday with a warm up to near 80 (normal high is 71). Expect lots of sunshine and a little breezy with winds gusting to 25 mph.

Friday: Showers and storms possible in the morning to early afternoon. We then get a break, but the cold front passes through quickly in the late afternoon-evening and that could pop a brief storm. At this point we think the chances for severe weather is very low, but some gusty non-severe winds of 40-50 mph and small hail would be possible. It will be a bit cooler due to the rain and clouds, but expect to break into some partial sunshine again in the afternoon and then clearing skies after the front passes in the evening.

This Weekend: Sweater Weather! Much cooler weather all weekend with highs in the upper 50s. Saturday will turn cloudy and it will be windy too with gusts 30-35 mph. Quite a change from the highs near 80 earlier in the week! A stray shower is possible but a low chance. And Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy and cool again.

