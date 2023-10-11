Belleville police investigate arson fire behind downtown hardware store

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Belleville Police Department is investigating a small arson fire in downtown Belleville that could have had big consequences. The fire was set around 1:00 a.m. on the south side of Home Brite Ace Hardware store last Wednesday.

Owner Lyle Rowden got a call from his alarm company that there was a fire at the store.

“Of course, that’s a store owner’s worst nightmare,” he said.

A surveillance camera recorded the arsonist dragging two trash cans from a nearby alley to a side door. He can be seen setting them on fire and then walking away. Very shortly, the trash cans were glowing orange from the flames.

Rowden said the fire was put out quickly and did minimal damage but had the potential to cause a lot of damage.

“So, it’s very dangerous it would spread quickly. Not to mention the amount of flammables you have in a hardware store,” he said.

Also of great concern, the fire was started outside a door that leads to six apartments over the hardware store. Felicity Polinsky lives in one of those apartments.

“I was freaked out because I’ve never been in a fire myself,” she said.

Another apartment resident, Jadon Fouts, said he believes the fire was set to seek revenge against one of the apartment residents.

Belleville police are asking anyone who may recognize the arsonist from the surveillance video to contact police.

