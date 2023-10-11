After 2+ years, police union that once represented East St. Louis cops requests $1M + in backpay from city

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A union that used to represent East St. Louis police officers is asking a judge to make the City of East St. Louis pay for more than $1 million in back pay.

The Police Benevolent & Protective Association recently filed paperwork asking a St. Clair County judge to require the City of East St. Louis to pay police officers money owed from 2015 to 2019. In the court documents, the union said a judge ruled in 2021 that the city must pay.

The police association told First Alert 4 it took years to agree on a contract with the city. Once an agreement was reached, the union said the negotiated higher salaries retroactively covered the years officers worked without a contract.

The City of East St. Louis sent the following statement to First Alert 4:

“The city considers our negotiation with the police union resolved and final. At the advice of counsel and pursuant to state labor laws, the city cannot comment specifically on the matter at bar, however we anticipate an expeditious resolution in the city’s favor. We look forward to continuing to serve the citizens of East St. Louis side by side with the fine members of the East St. Louis Police Department.

“If you don’t take care of your police, which is your first line of defense, that looks bad,” said longtime East St. Louis resident Percy Harris. “Cause you don’t make people work if you can’t pay them. I’m really concerned. We don’t have police officers as it is.”

In previous interviews, law enforcement officials told First Alert 4 the department hovers between two to three dozen cops.

