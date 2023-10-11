Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

After 2+ years, police union that once represented East St. Louis cops requests $1M + in backpay from city

A union that used to represent East St. Louis police officers is asking a judge to make the City of East St. Louis pay for more than $1 million in back pay.
By Deion Broxton
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A union that used to represent East St. Louis police officers is asking a judge to make the City of East St. Louis pay for more than $1 million in back pay.

The Police Benevolent & Protective Association recently filed paperwork asking a St. Clair County judge to require the City of East St. Louis to pay police officers money owed from 2015 to 2019. In the court documents, the union said a judge ruled in 2021 that the city must pay.

The police association told First Alert 4 it took years to agree on a contract with the city. Once an agreement was reached, the union said the negotiated higher salaries retroactively covered the years officers worked without a contract.

The City of East St. Louis sent the following statement to First Alert 4:

“The city considers our negotiation with the police union resolved and final. At the advice of counsel and pursuant to state labor laws, the city cannot comment specifically on the matter at bar, however we anticipate an expeditious resolution in the city’s favor. We look forward to continuing to serve the citizens of East St. Louis side by side with the fine members of the East St. Louis Police Department.

“If you don’t take care of your police, which is your first line of defense, that looks bad,” said longtime East St. Louis resident Percy Harris. “Cause you don’t make people work if you can’t pay them. I’m really concerned. We don’t have police officers as it is.”

In previous interviews, law enforcement officials told First Alert 4 the department hovers between two to three dozen cops.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aerial view of Chaumette Vineyards & Winery
Missouri winery on the market for $7.3 million
Man shot during road rage incident on I-44 in St. Louis Co.
Man shot during road rage incident on I-44 in St. Louis Co.
America's Mary Lou Retton holds up her arms during her routine on the Balance Beam during the...
Former US gymnast Mary Lou Retton in ICU with ‘rare form of pneumonia,’ daughter says
Deborah and Shlomi Matias were killed by Hamas militants over the weekend.
Missouri mother who shielded son from gunmen among Americans killed in Israel
O’Fallon, Mo., police officer saves teen suffering mental health crisis on I-70 overpass
O’Fallon, Mo., police officer saves teen suffering mental health crisis on I-70 overpass

Latest News

Belleville Christian School cancels in-person classes, sends teachers home
Belleville Christian School cancels in-person classes, sends teachers home
A peek at the renovations to the Old Courthouse downtown
A peek at the renovations to the Old Courthouse downtown
Man shot during road rage incident on I-44 in St. Louis Co.
Man shot during road rage incident on I-44 in St. Louis Co.
Hoffmanns planned to revitalize giant historic property. Now, they’re selling it.
Hoffmanns planned to revitalize giant historic property. Now, they’re selling it.