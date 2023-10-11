Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

50-acre Missouri property eyed by billionaire developer to transform into winery listed for sale

Caption
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTHASVILLE, Mo. (KMOV) - A 50-acre property in Marthasville, Missouri that was set to be transformed into a winery by The Hoffmann Family of Companies is now for sale.

In 2021, the company signed a letter of intent to purchase the former Emmaus Homes Campus and acreage to transform it into their fifth winery and seventh vineyard, according to a posting on their website. At the time, the company said they planned to rename the property Martha’s Vineyard and Winery. They also had plans to offer employee housing, a 5-star hotel, spa, vineyards, event space and a tasting room.

Now, the property at 11900 Emmaus Drive is for sale for $999,900. The real estate listing states the property is “perfect for your private estate, hunt club, or campus.” Click here for the complete listing or to contact the agent.

Several years ago, the Hoffmann Family of Companies planned started purchasing property in Augusta and planned to invest more than $150 million promising to make it the next Napa. Marthasville is located less than 20 miles from Augusta.

Earlier this year, First Alert 4 Investigates learned of three lawsuits filed against the Hoffmanns for work done in Augusta.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aerial view of Chaumette Vineyards & Winery
Missouri winery on the market for $7.3 million
Police on scene of a shooting on I-44 at Bowles Tuesday.
Man shot during road rage incident on I-44 in St. Louis Co.
America's Mary Lou Retton holds up her arms during her routine on the Balance Beam during the...
Former US gymnast Mary Lou Retton in ICU with ‘rare form of pneumonia,’ daughter says
Deborah and Shlomi Matias were killed by Hamas militants over the weekend.
Missouri mother who shielded son from gunmen among Americans killed in Israel
St. Louis named least safest city in America by WalletHub

Latest News

File image
PD: Man shot at youth football practice in Sherman Park after argument
Suspect charged
Man charged with attacking senior citizen who has dementia
The 50-acre property in unincorporated Warren County is for sale for $999,900.
PHOTOS: 50-acre property with historic buildings for sale for nearly $1 million
Police investigate after a man was shot and killed in the Dutchtown neighborhood in St. Louis...
Man shot, killed in Dutchtown
Police lights generic
Man charged with firing shots into grocery store in Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood