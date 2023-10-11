50-acre Missouri property eyed by billionaire developer to transform into winery listed for sale

MARTHASVILLE, Mo. (KMOV) - A 50-acre property in Marthasville, Missouri that was set to be transformed into a winery by The Hoffmann Family of Companies is now for sale.

In 2021, the company signed a letter of intent to purchase the former Emmaus Homes Campus and acreage to transform it into their fifth winery and seventh vineyard, according to a posting on their website. At the time, the company said they planned to rename the property Martha’s Vineyard and Winery. They also had plans to offer employee housing, a 5-star hotel, spa, vineyards, event space and a tasting room.

Now, the property at 11900 Emmaus Drive is for sale for $999,900. The real estate listing states the property is “perfect for your private estate, hunt club, or campus.” Click here for the complete listing or to contact the agent.

Several years ago, the Hoffmann Family of Companies planned started purchasing property in Augusta and planned to invest more than $150 million promising to make it the next Napa. Marthasville is located less than 20 miles from Augusta.

Earlier this year, First Alert 4 Investigates learned of three lawsuits filed against the Hoffmanns for work done in Augusta.

