2 St. Louis area men indicted in connection multiple carjackings

gavel generic
gavel generic(WILX)
By Kalie Strain
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two St. Louis area men are accused of multiple carjackings and other crimes.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Missouri, Labron Collins, 19, of Richmond Heights, and Bobby Lee Jones, 24, of St. Louis, are accused of multiple carjackings in early 2023.

Prosecutors say that Collins and Jones carjacked two vehicles and attempted to take a third on Jan. 25. Collins is accused of stealing two more cars, one Feb. 11 and another on Feb. 12.

Prosecutors also accused Jones in the indictment of supplying fentanyl to someone on Jan. 15. Prosecutors said the person who was supplied with fentanyl died.

Jones was indicted on one count of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death, three counts of carjacking, two counts of possession or brandishing a firearm to further a crime of violence and one count of being a felon in possession of ammunition.

Collins was indicted on six counts of carjacking charges and four counts of possession or brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

If found guilty, fentanyl resulting in death carries a penalty of at least 20 years in prison, carjacking charges are punishable by up to 15 years in prison, brandishing a firearm to further a crime of violence carries seven years to life in prison and a felon in possession of ammunition with three or more prior convictions carries at least 15 years in prison.

