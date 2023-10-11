2 St. Louis area men face multiple carjacking, weapons charges

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A federal grand jury has handed down indictments against two St. Louis area men for multiple carjacking and weapons offenses.

According to a U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri news release, 19-year-old Labron Collins, of St. Louis, has been charged by indictment with six carjacking charges and four charges of possession or brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

Bobby Lee Jones, 24, of Richmond Heights, has been charged by indictment with distribution of fentanyl resulting in death, three counts of carjacking, two counts of possession or brandishing a firearm in a crime of violence and one count of felon in possession of ammunition.

Both are currently in federal custody pending trial.

According to the release, Collins and Jones are accused of carjacking two vehicles and trying to take a third on Jan. 25. Collins also allegedly carjacked a car on Feb. 11 and two more cars the following day.

Jones is accused of supplying on Jan. 15 a dose of fentanyl, which was fatal to the user.

Federal prosecutors said the case was investigated by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

