1 person dead after overnight crash near Enterprise Center

By Meghan McKinzie
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One person is dead after an overnight crash near Enterprise Center Wednesday morning.

First Alert 4 was one the scene of the crash in downtown and authorities said a car collided with a box truck at 14th & Clark The truck appeared to hit the driver’s side of the vehicle around 3:30 a.m.

Accident Reconstruction is now investigating the cause and First Alert 4 will update this story once more information has been released.

