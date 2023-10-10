Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

USPS announces holiday shipping deadlines, ditches seasonal price increase

A mailbox is seen in Annapolis, Md., Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020.
A mailbox is seen in Annapolis, Md., Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By Greg Brobeck
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The United States Postal Service announced this year’s holiday shipping deadlines Tuesday, and for the first time since it began in 2020, there will be no temporary holiday price increase this year.

For a card, letter or package to arrive by Dec. 25, the USPS says the deadline for mailing by its new parcel shipping program USPS Ground Advantage is Dec. 16. First-Class Mail, which includes greeting cards, also has a deadline of Dec. 16.

The Priority Mail deadline is Dec. 18 (Dec. 16 in Hawaii) and Priority Mail Express is Dec. 20.

International deadlines depend on the destination. More information is available on the USPS website.

The Postal Service says it is not having a temporary holiday surcharge this year so it can offer “increased predictability in pricing for customers.” FedEx and UPS have already announced holiday price increases for this year.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Louis named least safest city in America by WalletHub
Police on scene of a shooting on I-44 at Bowles Tuesday.
Man shot during road rage incident on I-44 in St. Louis Co.
Man calls for help after claiming to be hit by several cars on I-270
1 dead, 2 injured in overnight crash in south St. Louis
Woman killed, four others injured in overnight crash in south St. Louis
St. Louis Jewish community reacts to Hamas attacks, aims to bring community together
‘Not a time for politics’ St. Louis Jewish community reacts to Hamas attacks, aims to bring community together

Latest News

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on democracy and honoring the legacy of the late Sen. John...
Biden interview in special counsel documents investigation suggests sprawling probe near conclusion
Photo depicting jail cell bars
Man sentenced to 9 years in prison for 2021 killing in north St. Louis
An Israel strike at a Gaza port is seen Tuesday.
Israel responds to fire from Syria with artillery and mortar
Few details were immediately available, including the extent of the deputies’ injuries,...
Los Angeles sheriff’s deputies in critical condition after fire broke out during training
This photo provided by Daniel Wilsey shows Dorothy Hoffner, 104, falling through the air with...
104-year-old dies peacefully in her sleep 1 week after world record skydive