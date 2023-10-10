Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

From a Terrific Tuesday to an Unsettled Weather Pattern

By Matt Chambers
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

  • Sunny and Slightly Warmer Today
  • AM Rain and Storms Possible Wednesday, Slight Chance in the Late Afternoon-Evening
  • Big Warm-Up Expected Mid-Week, MUCH Cooler This Weekend

Today: A tremendous Tuesday with sunshine, highs near 70, and a light westerly breeze.

What’s Next: A developing warm front will bring warmer weather and a chance of rain & storms Wednesday. Rain chances are highest in the morning, but an isolated shower or storm is also possible in the later afternoon and evening.

Thursday is trending dry, warm, and breezy. By Friday, a sharp cold front will be marching across our area, bringing another chance of rain and storms. Behind that front, next weekend looks MUCH cooler and breezy! Watch for a few spotty sprinkles or light showers Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Louis named least safest city in America by WalletHub
Man calls for help after claiming to be hit by several cars on I-270
1 dead, 2 injured in overnight crash in south St. Louis
Woman killed, four others injured in overnight crash in south St. Louis
St. Louis Jewish community reacts to Hamas attacks, aims to bring community together
‘Not a time for politics’ St. Louis Jewish community reacts to Hamas attacks, aims to bring community together
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Missing North County 6-year-old found safe

Latest News

Warming Trend On The Way
Warming Trend On The Way
7 Day Forecast
Autumn Weather Pattern Continues For Now
A weak front moves in tonight, cooler Monday
A weak front moves in tonight, cooler Monday
Warming up this afternoon, a weak front moves in tonight
Warming up this afternoon, a weak front moves in tonight