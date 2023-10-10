From a Terrific Tuesday to an Unsettled Weather Pattern

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Sunny and Slightly Warmer Today

AM Rain and Storms Possible Wednesday, Slight Chance in the Late Afternoon-Evening

Big Warm-Up Expected Mid-Week, MUCH Cooler This Weekend

Today: A tremendous Tuesday with sunshine, highs near 70, and a light westerly breeze.

What’s Next: A developing warm front will bring warmer weather and a chance of rain & storms Wednesday. Rain chances are highest in the morning, but an isolated shower or storm is also possible in the later afternoon and evening.

Thursday is trending dry, warm, and breezy. By Friday, a sharp cold front will be marching across our area, bringing another chance of rain and storms. Behind that front, next weekend looks MUCH cooler and breezy! Watch for a few spotty sprinkles or light showers Saturday.

