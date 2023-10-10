Tax preparer sentenced to prison for preparing fraudulent tax returns

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A tax preparer from Jennings was sentenced to more than four years in prison for preparing multiple fraudulent tax returns in 2017 and 2018.

Darius D. Cobb included false information on at least 23 tax returns in the two-year span, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said. During that time, Cobb prepared around 200 tax returns.

He previously pleaded guilty to two counts of aiding in the preparation of a false and fraudulent tax return. On tax returns, he included fake W-2 forms with false wages and withholdings, false Schedule C forms reporting business revenue even if the taxpayer was not a business owner, false claims for the American Opportunity Credit for educational expenses and false information about dependents.

Cobb was sentenced to a total of four years and three months in prison and ordered to pay $85,584 in restitution.

