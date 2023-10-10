St. Louis City announces launch of guaranteed basic income pilot

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis City has announced the launch of a pilot program that aims to help hundreds of local families.

The STL Guaranteed Basic Income Pilot Program will use $5 million from the American Rescue Plan Act to provide the 540 participants with $500 a month for 18 months. In December, Mayor Tishaura O. Jones signed BB116 to establish the first Guaranteed Basic Income program in Missouri.

“St. Louis is joining more than 30 municipalities across the country in trying this new, exciting way to financially empower families and lift them out of poverty,” said Mayor Jones. “President Joe Biden’s expanded child tax shows how direct payments support families and help them afford the essentials, and our 2021 Direct Cash Assistance helped thousands of St. Louisans put food on the table and pay the bills. Now, we are taking the next step with STL Guaranteed Basic Income, and are thrilled to have the support of St. Louis native Jack Dorsey to help even more families and children make ends meet.”

Through Oct. 23, eligible residents interested in being notified when the application window opens can sign up here. The application period will be open from Oct. 23 through Nov. 1. Chosen applicants will be notified Nov. 6 through Nov. 13.

Eligible applicants must meet the following requirements:

St. Louis City resident with a child or dependent under the age of 18 enrolled in a public school (St. Louis Public Schools or a public charter school)

A combined household income of less than 170% of the federal poverty level

Experienced negative financial impact due to the COVID-19 pandemic (loss of work, increased childcare costs, and the like)

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.