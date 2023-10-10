Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

St. Charles County Jail aims to keep out contraband

The St. Charles County Jail is implementing a new system to keep illegal drugs from entering the facility.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Charles County Jail is implementing a new system to keep illegal drugs from entering the facility.

It’s a two-part system that begins when detainees walk through the doors.

A no-questions-asked drop box allows them to get rid of any drugs they may be carrying without facing any additional criminal charges.

“As a correction facility, we’re not in the business of pressing charges,” said Daniel Keen, the Director of Corrections. “We can do it, but that’s not what we’re here for. We’re here to make sure that no contraband gets into our facility and two to ensure the wellbeing of our staff and the inmate population.”

Detainees then walk through a body scanner, similar to those used at airports, that helps find drugs that may be hidden on an inmate’s body.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Louis named least safest city in America by WalletHub
Police on scene of a shooting on I-44 at Bowles Tuesday.
Man shot during road rage incident on I-44 in St. Louis Co.
Man calls for help after claiming to be hit by several cars on I-270
1 dead, 2 injured in overnight crash in south St. Louis
Woman killed, four others injured in overnight crash in south St. Louis
St. Louis Jewish community reacts to Hamas attacks, aims to bring community together
‘Not a time for politics’ St. Louis Jewish community reacts to Hamas attacks, aims to bring community together

Latest News

St. Charles County Jail aims to keep out contraband
St. Charles County Jail aims to keep out contraband
W-2 tax form
Tax preparer sentenced to prison for preparing fraudulent tax returns
Missouri Capital Bureau Chief Reporter Joe McLean interviews Missouri Congressman Mark Alford.
Missouri delegation responds to Hamas attacks in Israel
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Man dies 12 days after shooting in North City