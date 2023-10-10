St. Charles County Jail aims to keep out contraband

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Charles County Jail is implementing a new system to keep illegal drugs from entering the facility.

It’s a two-part system that begins when detainees walk through the doors.

A no-questions-asked drop box allows them to get rid of any drugs they may be carrying without facing any additional criminal charges.

“As a correction facility, we’re not in the business of pressing charges,” said Daniel Keen, the Director of Corrections. “We can do it, but that’s not what we’re here for. We’re here to make sure that no contraband gets into our facility and two to ensure the wellbeing of our staff and the inmate population.”

Detainees then walk through a body scanner, similar to those used at airports, that helps find drugs that may be hidden on an inmate’s body.

