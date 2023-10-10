Preservationists continue protests on SLU campus over potential demolition of buildings

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Preservationists are still worried about the future of two buildings on Olive St. near the Saint Louis University Campus.

The neighboring structures, both owned by SLU, are right across from the Chaifetz Arena parking garage. In September, activists staged a protest there after finding out that SLU had started obtaining demolition permits for the buildings.

Preservationists say the 120-year-old buildings are historically significant. Andrew Weil, the director of the Landmarks Association of St. Louis, said one of them is believed to be one of the last remnants of Faust Markets, part of Anthony Faust’s business empire at the turn of the century.

He said both buildings are in good shape, structurally speaking, and would be good candidates for restoration under the right buyer.

“The only way Midtown is going to thrive is by embracing the architecture that’s there,” Weil said.

The buildings are both on the edge of an area formerly known as the Mill Creek Valley neighborhood. Gwen Moore, a historian at the Missouri History Museum, said it was once home to the highest concentration of African Americans in the city. Nearly all the businesses and homes there were torn down for urban renewal projects in the 1950s.

“Very little is left,” she said. “They tore down every single residence. No homes, no people. People were scattered.”

In September, the University said it was weighing its options for the site. A spokesperson wrote, ”It is in no one’s interest for the buildings to continue to deteriorate indefinitely. While SLU applied for a demolition permit, the University is also seeking to engage parties interested in acquiring and redeveloping the properties.”

On Monday, a spokesperson referred FirstAlert4 to its previous statement, adding that the University was still searching for potential buyers.

Weil said the University has met with activists in the last month to discuss plans for the buildings, but that he and others are still worried about what could happen to them. Activists met again Monday night to protest on campus, calling on the University to take a more active role in marketing the buildings for sale.

“We need to build on the vacant lots that are there and revitalize the great neighborhoods of St. Louis,” he said.

