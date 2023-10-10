Portion of I-55/70 closing in St. Clair County this weekend
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill (KMOV) -- Bridge repairs will force northbound/eastbound Interstate 55/70 between the Interstate 64 and Interstate 255 interchanges to be closed in St. Clair County.
The closure will begin at 9 p.m. Friday. Repairs are expected to be complete by 5 a.m. Monday.
During the closure, a posted detour will direct drivers to I-64 and I-255.
