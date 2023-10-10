Surprise Squad
Police: Woman freed hand from handcuffs, jumped from police car in St. Louis County

(KTTC)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANCHESTER, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman from Dupo, Illinois is accused of escaping from police custody after she jumped from a police vehicle in St. Louis County.

Charging documents state Amber Nichols was arrested at Academy Sports at 14260 Manchester Road on Oct. 8 after she left the store with several items concealed underneath her clothing. She reportedly confessed to the theft and had a felony probation violation warrant from Madison County, Illinois for possession of a controlled substance.

Nichols was handcuffed and placed into a police vehicle. When the officer drove away, Nichols was reportedly able to free a hand from the handcuffs. Police said she then rolled down the window, opened the door from the outside, and jumped out of the car.

Nichols was re-arrested after she ran into a different store and out of the rear exit. She has been charged with escape from custody, a Class E felony.

St. Charles County Jail aims to keep out contraband
St. Charles County Jail aims to keep out contraband
