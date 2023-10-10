Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Police investigating after swastikas painted in Christy Park

Images of hate spread across a South City park.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Images of hate spread across a South City park.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police said they are investigating after somebody spray-painted swastikas on sidewalks, signs and a bus stop shelter at Christy Park.

The small park sits between Christy Boulevard and South Kingshighway between the Princeton Heights and Bevo neighborhoods.

This isn’t the first time hate has put South City residents on high alert.

Last December, a few blocks over in the Dutchtown neighborhood people found anti-semitic flyers in mailboxes and on lawns.

The pages are riddled with some of the country’s most controversial topics, from gun control to abortion, and claims they are Jewish.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Missing North County 6-year-old found safe
Police investigate shooting that happened outside of a North County Applebee's.
Police: Man shot, injured after confronting person tampering with his car
St. Louis named least safest city in America by WalletHub
Police: Person of interest in custody after fatal shooting in Belleville
Police: Person of interest in custody after fatal shooting in Belleville
Woman crashes into St. Louis County home
Woman crashes car into St. Louis County home

Latest News

Funeral staff, residents remembering Austin Layne Jr.
Funeral staff, residents remembering Austin Layne Jr.
American Muslims for Palestine member offers Palestinian perspective on Israeli-Hamas conflict
American Muslims for Palestine member offers Palestinian perspective on Israeli-Hamas conflict
Florissant gives up part of Koch Park, gets land near Missouri River for new park
Florissant City Council passes proposed Koch Park land swap
Preservationists continue protests on SLU campus over potential demolition of buildings
Preservationists continue protests on SLU campus over potential demolition of buildings