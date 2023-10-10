Police investigating after swastikas painted in Christy Park

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Images of hate spread across a South City park.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police said they are investigating after somebody spray-painted swastikas on sidewalks, signs and a bus stop shelter at Christy Park.

The small park sits between Christy Boulevard and South Kingshighway between the Princeton Heights and Bevo neighborhoods.

This isn’t the first time hate has put South City residents on high alert.

Last December, a few blocks over in the Dutchtown neighborhood people found anti-semitic flyers in mailboxes and on lawns.

The pages are riddled with some of the country’s most controversial topics, from gun control to abortion, and claims they are Jewish.

