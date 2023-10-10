Surprise Squad
Man sentenced to 9 years in prison for 2021 killing in north St. Louis

Photo depicting jail cell bars
Photo depicting jail cell bars(MGN Online / Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0)
By Matt Woods
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A St. Charles County man pleaded guilty Tuesday and was sentenced to nine years in prison for a 2021 murder in St. Louis’ O’Fallon neighborhood.

Tryston Corbin, 21, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the Oct. 31, 2021, killing of Kaleeb Barnes, 23. Barnes was shot and killed in the 4500 block of Alice Avenue.

As part of the plea deal, prosecutors reduced the charge of second-degree murder to voluntary manslaughter and dropped the armed criminal action charge.

The 22nd Judicial Circuit Court of Missouri said Corbin shot Barnes during an argument. Corbin left in a vehicle after Barnes was shot. Police found a .40-caliber pistol that Corbin told police he used to kill Barnes.

Corbin had spent two years in jail before being sentenced, for which he’ll get credit for time served.

