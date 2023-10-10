Man dies 12 days after shooting in North City

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man died nearly two weeks after being shot in St. Louis’ Greater Ville neighborhood, police said.

Antone Wilhite, 22, was found in a vehicle in the 3900 block of Greer with gunshot wounds, not conscious and barely breathing. He was taken to the hospital in critical, unstable condition after the shooting, which happened before 9 p.m. on September 27.

Wilhite was pronounced dead on Monday, October 9.

No suspect has been announced in the case. Anyone with information on the killing is asked to call the homicide division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

