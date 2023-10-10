Madison, Illinois Police Dept. sees rise in overdose calls

MADISON, Il. (KMOV) - The Madison, Illinois, Police Department is seeing a rise in the number of overdoses officers are responding to.

Police say so far this year, there have been 22 overdoses and one overdose death.

Officer Caterina Ritchey spent the past year working for the department and has seen how illicit fentanyl has come into the community.

“The past week and a half, I’ve handled two overdoses myself,” Officer Ritchey said.

All police officers within the department are equipped with the life-saving drug Narcan, which can be used to revive someone after an opioid overdose.

“Every second does count, and it’s something the quicker we are there, the better the chance of survival rate is for that person,” Officer Ritchey said.

The police department is quickly running out of Narcan.

Officer Ritchey says with the rise in overdoses, she now carries three doses during a shift.

However, this past week, Officer Ritchey ran out.

“The other day, I only had one dose of Narcan on me, and it’s the Narcan I keep for myself,” Officer Ritchey said. “That’s concerning going into certain situations because you don’t know exactly what they had taken.”

PreventEd’s Deputy Executive Director Jenny Armbruster tells First Alert 4 that with the rise in fentanyl across the St. Louis metro and in the Metro East, it’s crucial law enforcement is properly equipped.

“They are likely to be some of the first responders in these crisis situations where someone might have called 911 or if they observe someone in the community who has experienced an overdose,” Armbruster said.

According to the Madison County Coroner’s Office, 62 people have died from an overdose in 2023.

Of those deaths, 38 involved fentanyl.

Armbruster said those are lower numbers than other communities are seeing.

“We’re looking at some of the medical examiner records in the Metro area and we’re seeing those rates of fentanyl even higher,” Armbruster said. “We know that fentanyl is in the drug supply.”

Madison police say they get free Narcan from Chestnut Health Systems and are able to replenish their supply within days.

