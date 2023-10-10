Surprise Squad
Jersey County Sheriff continues looking for leads after woman went missing in January

Kaila Vatole was last seen in January 2023 in Jersey County, Illinois.
Kaila Vatole was last seen in January 2023 in Jersey County, Illinois.(Jersey County Sheriff's Office)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
JERSEY COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) -- Authorities in Jersey County are continuing their search for information after a woman went missing in January.

Kaila Vatole, 40, reportedly walked away from a home on Little Piasa Road in Dow, Illinois on Jan. 8, 2023. She has multiple tattoos, including one on her neck, and has a medical condition that requires a colostomy.

Authorities said Vatole has lived as a homeless person in the past. She also has lived in Carlinville, Wood River, East Alton and Alton.

The Jersey County Sheriff’s Office said there have been numerous searches in the area. More than 10 months after she went missing, the office issued a new press release asking for farmers and hunters in the area where Vatole was last seen to look for clothing items, personal belongings and other indications of human presence.

Anyone with information on Vatole’s whereabouts is encouraged to call 618-498-6881 and ask for the detective or sheriff.

