Jennings man charged for allegedly shooting barber after getting his haircut

Suspect charged
Suspect charged(KTTC)
By Meghan McKinzie
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was charged on Tuesday for allegedly shooting his barber after finishing up his haircut.

According to North County Police Cooperative, Kenneth Armour, 18, of Jennings, went to the barber’s home for a haircut on Sept. 26 and shot the man in the midsection, striking his intestines, before leaving the home.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Armour with Assault 1st Degree, a Class A Felony, and Armed Criminal Action, an Unclassified Felony. The court bond is set at $250,000, cash-only, no 10% authorized.

