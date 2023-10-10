Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Indoor pickleball complex to open this winter in Olivette

Pickleball (generic image)
Pickleball (generic image)(MGN)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- An indoor facility with eight pickleball courts and six padel courts is coming soon to Olivette.

Padel+Pickle club’s website says the facility will be ready this winter. It is located on Olive Boulevard at I-170.

A padel court is similar to a tennis court. The sport is usually played in a doubles format on a court that is surrounded by glass walls and a mesh net.

Padel+Pickle has renderings of the courts on its website.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Louis named least safest city in America by WalletHub
Man calls for help after claiming to be hit by several cars on I-270
1 dead, 2 injured in overnight crash in south St. Louis
Woman killed, four others injured in overnight crash in south St. Louis
Police on scene of a shooting on I-44 at Bowles Tuesday.
Man shot during road rage incident on I-44 in St. Louis Co.
St. Louis Jewish community reacts to Hamas attacks, aims to bring community together
‘Not a time for politics’ St. Louis Jewish community reacts to Hamas attacks, aims to bring community together

Latest News

Road Closed
Portion of I-55/70 closing in St. Clair County this weekend
A man was shot during a road rage incident on Interstate 44 in St. Louis County Tuesday morning.
Man shot during road rage incident in St. Louis County
Police on scene of a shooting on I-44 at Bowles Tuesday.
Man shot during road rage incident on I-44 in St. Louis Co.
Deborah and Shlomi Matias were killed by Hamas militants over the weekend.
Missouri mother who shielded son from gunmen among Americans killed in Israel