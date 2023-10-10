Indoor pickleball complex to open this winter in Olivette
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- An indoor facility with eight pickleball courts and six padel courts is coming soon to Olivette.
Padel+Pickle club’s website says the facility will be ready this winter. It is located on Olive Boulevard at I-170.
A padel court is similar to a tennis court. The sport is usually played in a doubles format on a court that is surrounded by glass walls and a mesh net.
Padel+Pickle has renderings of the courts on its website.
