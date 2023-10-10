Imo’s Pizza to get its own clothing line

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis staple is getting its own clothing line.

Imo’s Pizza is teaming up with the Series Six Company for the new line, which launches on Thursday with 18 pieces. The local clothing company will host a release party at their Richmond Heights location from 4 to 6 p.m. to celebrate.

The collection will be available at Series Six’s online shop starting Friday.

