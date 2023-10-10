Surprise Squad
Imo’s Pizza to get its own clothing line

Imo's Pizza is launching a clothing line.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis staple is getting its own clothing line.

Imo’s Pizza is teaming up with the Series Six Company for the new line, which launches on Thursday with 18 pieces. The local clothing company will host a release party at their Richmond Heights location from 4 to 6 p.m. to celebrate.

The collection will be available at Series Six’s online shop starting Friday.

