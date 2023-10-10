Funeral staff, residents remembering Austin Layne Jr.

JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louisans are remembering the longtime president and founder of a Jennings funeral home that bears his name.

Austin Layne Jr., who served St. Louis families for more than half a century while they grieved, died at 87.

Marcus Harrison, the General Manager at Austin Layne Mortuary, said Layne was a mentor to him and countless others.

“I think that we thought that he may be with us always,” said Harrison. “Wherever it was, he was always making sure excellence was brought about.”

For more than 50 years, Harrison said Layne’s patience and passion brought a sense of calmness

“Anywhere you went, you almost could say the name Austin Layne, and someone would know who that man was,” said Harrison.

Not only was Layne known for work in the funeral industry, but his voice was known around the country for his “velvet voice.”

Susan House first met Layne in the late 1990s. She was among a group of people behind getting an honorary street named after him near his chapels.

“He finished his course,” said House. Although short in stature – he was a giant.”

His legacy was always in his language when talking to families, Harrison said, especially when families felt like all was lost.

“‘Baby, don’t worry about that,’ and he would continuously say we’ll make it as if you have everything,” said Harrison. “[He] serviced families of all walks of life and walked with them during their most trying time.”

Layne’s same compassion he had with grieving families was the same compassion he had with his staff.

“I grew tremendously under him. He took me under his wings and taught me everything he knew,” said Harrison.

“He moved upstairs, he’s awaiting to be crowned,” said House.

--

VISITATION Friday, Oct. 13 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Austin A. Layne Mortuary, Inc. 7239 West Florissant Ave. St. Louis, Mo. 63136

VISITATION Saturday, Oct. 14 8 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Greater Grace Church 3690 Pershall Road St. Louis, Mo. 63135

FUNERAL Saturday, Oct. 14 10 a.m. Greater Grace Church 3690 Pershall Road St. Louis, Mo. 63135

