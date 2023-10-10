Surprise Squad
Florissant City Council passes proposed Koch Park land swap

By KMOV Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Florissant City Council passed a proposed land swap deal, giving a portion of Koch Park for a housing development in exchange for land near the Missouri River.

The City approved Bill 9918 during a council meeting on Monday, which will allow the City to transfer 31.9 acres of Koch Park in exchange for 43.7 acres of land adjacent to Sunset Park for additional park land.

Florissant Mayor Timothy Lowery told First Alert 4 last week that Florissant needs two-story homes for young families to move into, but many residents didn’t want to lose a portion of Koch Park.

