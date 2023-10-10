Surprise Squad
Crews battle overnight fire at Cahokia Heights liquor store

By Lucas Sellem
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Firefighters in Cahokia Heights were busy last night as they responded to a fire at a liquor store early Tuesday morning.

Authorities say they responded to a call for a fire at a liquor store around 1:30 a.m. Crews responded to the Cahokia One Stop liquor store on Upper Cahokia Road and saw heavy fire coming from the roof. The building, also occupied by a laundry service store and beauty shop, sustained heavy damage.

No injuries have been reported so far.

First Alert 4 will provide updates as new information becomes available.

