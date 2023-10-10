Crews battle overnight fire at Cahokia Heights liquor store
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Firefighters in Cahokia Heights were busy last night as they responded to a fire at a liquor store early Tuesday morning.
Authorities say they responded to a call for a fire at a liquor store around 1:30 a.m. Crews responded to the Cahokia One Stop liquor store on Upper Cahokia Road and saw heavy fire coming from the roof. The building, also occupied by a laundry service store and beauty shop, sustained heavy damage.
No injuries have been reported so far.
