Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Chance of Rain Wednesday Morning

By Matt Chambers
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

  • Sunny and Slightly Warmer Today
  • AM Rain and Rumbles Possible Wednesday Morning
  • Big Warm-Up Expected Mid-Week, MUCH Cooler This Weekend

Today: A tremendous Tuesday with sunshine, a light westerly breeze, and highs near 70.

What’s Next: A developing warm front brings a chance of showers and thundershowers to our area Wednesday morning. It also brings warmer weather with highs tomorrow in the upper 70s.

Thursday is trending dry, warm, and breezy. Friday, a sharp cold front will march across our area, bringing another chance of rain and storms along with gusty winds. Behind that front, next weekend looks MUCH cooler and breezy! Be ready a few spotty showers Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Louis named least safest city in America by WalletHub
Man calls for help after claiming to be hit by several cars on I-270
1 dead, 2 injured in overnight crash in south St. Louis
Woman killed, four others injured in overnight crash in south St. Louis
Police on scene of a shooting on I-44 at Bowles Tuesday.
Man shot during road rage incident on I-44 in St. Louis Co.
St. Louis Jewish community reacts to Hamas attacks, aims to bring community together
‘Not a time for politics’ St. Louis Jewish community reacts to Hamas attacks, aims to bring community together

Latest News

Chance of Rain Wednesday Morning
Chance of Rain Wednesday Morning
From a Terrific Tuesday to an Unsettled Weather Pattern
From a Terrific Tuesday to an Unsettled Weather Pattern
From a Terrific Tuesday to an Unsettled Weather Pattern
Warming Trend On The Way
Warming Trend On The Way