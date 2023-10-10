Chance of Rain Wednesday Morning

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Sunny and Slightly Warmer Today

AM Rain and Rumbles Possible Wednesday Morning

Big Warm-Up Expected Mid-Week, MUCH Cooler This Weekend

Today: A tremendous Tuesday with sunshine, a light westerly breeze, and highs near 70.

What’s Next: A developing warm front brings a chance of showers and thundershowers to our area Wednesday morning. It also brings warmer weather with highs tomorrow in the upper 70s.

Thursday is trending dry, warm, and breezy. Friday, a sharp cold front will march across our area, bringing another chance of rain and storms along with gusty winds. Behind that front, next weekend looks MUCH cooler and breezy! Be ready a few spotty showers Saturday.

